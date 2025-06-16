HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Man murdered over love triangle in Nagpur: Minor among 4 held

Mon, 16 June 2025
21:06
A 20-year-old man was murdered in Nagpur in what the police on Monday said was a fallout of a love triangle. 

Aman Rajendra Dhruvavanshi was killed in Gorewada forest, following which Lucky Sunil Mendhewar (18), Abhishek Rajesh Kataria (20) and Sulabh Thakur (19) were arrested, while a 17-year-old boy detained, the official said. 

"Aman and Lucky were in a relationship with the same girl. This led to a confrontation between the two. To be sure that Aman had ended his relationship with the girl, Lucky created a fake account in her name. He used this account to invite Aman to a solitary place," the Gittikhadan police station official said. 

"The four accused assaulted Aman there and stabbed him to death. All four have been held," he added. -- PTI

