HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Last rites of Vijay Rupani who died in crash at 5pm today

Mon, 16 June 2025
Share:
10:39
image
Gujarat Minister Rushikesh Patel arrives at the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad. The mortal remains of former CM Vijay Rupani will be handed over to his family shortly. The mortal remains will be taken to Rajkot by air and reach there at 2 pm. The last rites will be performed at 5 pm with state honours. State Police personnel arrive at the VIP Gate of the mortuary of Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad for the guard of honour to former CM Vijay Rupani. His mortal remains will be handed over to his family shortly. 

Rushabh Rupani, son of former CM late Vijay Rupani, says, "This is a sad time not just for our family but also for the other 270 families. I thank the Police, Aarogya staff, Civil Defence, Fire Services and RSS workers for their rescue efforts during this incident, which, which are praiseworthy. I also express gratitude to PM Modi, CM Bhupendra Patel and other leaders for supporting and standing with not just our family, but also all other families. My father touched many lives during the 50-55 years of his political life. Today, all those people are standing by us. Many party workers from Punjab are also coming here to express their condolences."

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Boy who filmed AI plane crash grapples with trauma
LIVE! Boy who filmed AI plane crash grapples with trauma

Filmmaker missing since Air India plane crash; wife fears...
Filmmaker missing since Air India plane crash; wife fears...

"My husband called me at 1.14pm to tell me his meeting is over and that he is on his way home. However, when he did not return, I called up on his phone but it was switched off. After police was intimated, the last location of his mobile...

Cockpit Voice Recorder found 4 days after AI plane crash
Cockpit Voice Recorder found 4 days after AI plane crash

With the finding of both black boxes of the plane, it would be easy for investigators to ascertain the cause of the crash.

Indian Students In Iran: 'Haven't Slept For 3 Nights'
Indian Students In Iran: 'Haven't Slept For 3 Nights'

'We are frightened and need to go home.'

Tata Firms, AI Help Crash Victims' Kin
Tata Firms, AI Help Crash Victims' Kin

Air India reiterated that its priority remains extending assistance to the families.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD