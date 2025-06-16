Last rites of Vijay Rupani who died in crash at 5pm today

10:39





Rushabh Rupani, son of former CM late Vijay Rupani, says, "This is a sad time not just for our family but also for the other 270 families. I thank the Police, Aarogya staff, Civil Defence, Fire Services and RSS workers for their rescue efforts during this incident, which, which are praiseworthy. I also express gratitude to PM Modi, CM Bhupendra Patel and other leaders for supporting and standing with not just our family, but also all other families. My father touched many lives during the 50-55 years of his political life. Today, all those people are standing by us. Many party workers from Punjab are also coming here to express their condolences."

Gujarat Minister Rushikesh Patel arrives at the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad. The mortal remains of former CM Vijay Rupani will be handed over to his family shortly. The mortal remains will be taken to Rajkot by air and reach there at 2 pm. The last rites will be performed at 5 pm with state honours. State Police personnel arrive at the VIP Gate of the mortuary of Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad for the guard of honour to former CM Vijay Rupani. His mortal remains will be handed over to his family shortly.