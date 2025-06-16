HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Krutrim Bets On India-First AI

Mon, 16 June 2025
14:08
Krutrim Bets On India-First AIKrutrim, the artificial intelligence startup founded by Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal, is positioning its recently launched flagship assistant, Kruti, as being unique from global peers like OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini.

Aggarwal's AI firm will leverage deep local integration, multilingual capabilities, and agentic AI tailored for India's digital ecosystem.

The company calls Kruti India's first agentic AI, capable of booking cabs, paying bills, and generating images while supporting 13 Indian languages using a localised large language model.In the Indian context, the firm competes with global AI giants such as OpenAI, Anthropic and Google, as well as local players such as Sarvam AI and CoRover.ai.

"Our key differentiator will come with integrating local services,' said Sunit Singh, senior vice-president for product at Krutrim. He added, "That's not something that will be easy for global players to do."

Krutrim has already integrated India-specific services, with plans to scale this integration further. The strategy is to embed Kruti deeply into Indian digital life, allowing it to perform functional tasks through local service connections. This is an area where global competitors may struggle due to regulatory and infrastructural complexities in the Indian market.

As Krutrim positions Kruti to serve India's linguistically diverse population, the company is doubling down on voice-first, multilingual AI as a core enabler of scale and accessibility. 

-- Peerzada Abrar, Business Standard

