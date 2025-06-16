HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Kerala floods disrupt life, rail services affected

Mon, 16 June 2025
Incessant monsoon rains continued to wreak havoc in Kerala on Monday, disrupting normal life, including road and rail traffic. Northern districts bore the brunt of the rainfall, witnessing rising water levels in rivers and other water bodies. 

Several residents were forced to evacuate to relief camps in districts, including Kannur and Kasaragod as flood water entered their homes. In Kannur, people were seen wading through knee-deep water to reach safer places since Sunday evening. 

"Children and elderly people were already shifted to relatives' houses. We are now moving to a relief camp opened nearby," a resident said. He lamented that frequent waterlogging following rains has made their lives miserable, preventing children from attending school and adults from going to work. 

In the Kakkad area of Kannur, an arterial road was completely submerged, bringing traffic to a standstill. Commuters, unaware of the situation, struggled to push their two-wheelers through knee-deep water on the road. In Kasaragod, major rivers including Thejaswini Puzha are in spate, prompting authorities to issue warnings against venturing into water bodies. At least 10 families were moved to relief camps in the Vellarikund area in the district, authorities said.

