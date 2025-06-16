HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
IOB launches online portal to generate PIN using Tamil phrases

Mon, 16 June 2025
19:47
Public sector Indian Overseas Bank has introduced 'Akshara', a new online portal designed to simplify and enhance the security of PIN generation for its customers. 

It aims to provide a convenient and user-friendly way for account holders to generate debit card PINs.  

According to bank officials, traditional PINs generated by users for accessing credit or debit cards, are based on easy identifications like birthdays or sequential numbers posing security risks to customers. 

Recognising this, Indian Overseas Bank has launched the new portal that allows users to generate PIN using Tamil words or phrases that are personally meaningful yet difficult for fraudsters, the Chennai-headquartered bank said in a press release. 

Commenting on the occasion, Indian Overseas Bank MD and CEO Ajay Kumar Srivastava said, "We believe that technology should serve as a bridge, not a barrier. By introducing the PIN generation facility in Tamil, we are not only embaracing the power of digital banking but also honouring the linguistic preferences of our valued customers." 

"This is a meaningful stride towards accessible and inclusive banking," he said. 

Bank customers interested in utilising this service need to access the website www.aksharapin.iob.in. -- PTI

