The total exports in May 2024 were pegged at USD 69.20 billion. Exports of merchandise goods declined from USD 39.59 billion to USD 38.73 billion, and exports of services rose from USD 29.61 billion to USD 32.39 billion during May 2025.

India's overall exports, merchandise and services combined, in May were reported at USD 71.12 billion, marking a 2.77 per cent rise on a yearly basis, data from the Union Commerce Ministry showed on Monday.