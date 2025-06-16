HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Hyderabad-bound Lufthansa flight returns to Frankfurt mid-air

Mon, 16 June 2025
Share:
09:11
image
A Lufthansa flight to Hyderabad was forced to make a U-turn and returned to land back at Frankfurt Airport on Sunday evening after passengers were told it was not given "permission to land" in India.

Flight LH752 departed from Germany around 14.14 local time Sunday and was scheduled to land at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport early Monday but flight tracker data showed a diversion a few hours into the flight. 

A passenger on board the flight told PTI from Frankfurt Airport that they were being provided overnight accommodation as their flight was rescheduled for Monday morning.

"We just landed back in Frankfurt around 15 minutes ago and all we were told is that Hyderabad hasn't given permission to land the flight there," said the female passenger en route from the US to visit her mother in Hyderabad.

"It was a smooth flight and after about two hours in the air, we were told that we would be returning to Frankfurt. Now at the airport, they are providing us accommodation for the night and have told us that we will fly out tomorrow morning at 10am on the same flight," she said.

There was no immediate comments from authorities in Hyderabad.

While Lufthansa has been approached for further updates and reasons behind the aborted flight, a Frankfurt Airport spokesperson confirmed that LH752 had landed back in Germany.

"We can confirm that there was a return to Frankfurt Airport. For further information, please contact the Federal Police or the airline," the spokesperson said.

Lufthansa's live flight tracker on its website showed LH752 landed back at Frankfurt around 1730 local time. According to the website, the aircraft is a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Boy who filmed AI plane crash grapples with trauma
LIVE! Boy who filmed AI plane crash grapples with trauma

Filmmaker missing since Air India plane crash; wife fears...
Filmmaker missing since Air India plane crash; wife fears...

"My husband called me at 1.14pm to tell me his meeting is over and that he is on his way home. However, when he did not return, I called up on his phone but it was switched off. After police was intimated, the last location of his mobile...

Cockpit Voice Recorder found 4 days after AI plane crash
Cockpit Voice Recorder found 4 days after AI plane crash

With the finding of both black boxes of the plane, it would be easy for investigators to ascertain the cause of the crash.

Indian Students In Iran: 'Haven't Slept For 3 Nights'
Indian Students In Iran: 'Haven't Slept For 3 Nights'

'We are frightened and need to go home.'

Tata Firms, AI Help Crash Victims' Kin
Tata Firms, AI Help Crash Victims' Kin

Air India reiterated that its priority remains extending assistance to the families.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD