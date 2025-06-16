HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Heavy rainfall in several parts of Maharashtra on Monday morning

Mon, 16 June 2025
10:27
Many parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Pune and Navi Mumbai, received heavy and light rainfall on Monday morning. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued an alert for heavy rain in Mumbai later in the day. 

According to IMD, isolated heavy rains are likely in Konkan, Goa, and parts of Maharashtra, Saurashtra, and Kutch from June 18 to 21.

Meanwhile, Gujarat can experience light to moderate rainfall from June 16 to 17. "Light/moderate rainfall at most/many places accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds speed reaching 30-40 kmph likely over Gujarat State during 16th -17th June. Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Saurashtra & Kutch during 18th-21st; Gujarat Region on 18th & 19th June with very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Konkan & Goa during. 16th-18th, Madhya Maharashtra, Saurashtra & Kutch during 16th-17th; Gujarat Region on 16th June with extremely heavy rainfall (>20 cm/24 hours) likely at isolated places over Konkan & Goa on 16th June", IMD said in its statement.

Meanwhile, in view of the continuing heavy rainfall and a red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a holiday has been declared for all educational institutions in several districts of Kerala today. -- ANI

