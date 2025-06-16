From 'God's Own Country to G20 sherpa: Amitabh Kant's heartfelt post as he moves on...

11:38





"My New Journey.





"After 45 years of dedicated service to the Government, I have decided to embrace new opportunities and begin a new chapter. I am deeply grateful to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for accepting my resignation as India's G20 Sherpa and for the trust he placed in me to drive developmental initiatives that shaped India's growth trajectory. His vision, discipline & commitment to building a stronger, more inclusive India have been a constant source of inspiration.





"Leading India's G20 Presidency in 2023 was a significant milestone in my career. Despite complex global challenges, we achieved unanimous consensus on the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration, and refocused attention on key developmental issues. India's G20 presidency was people-centric and inclusive, with meetings held across all states and union territories. This strengthened cooperative federalism, celebrated local culture, and upgraded infrastructure nationwide. We also successfully ensured the inclusion of the African Union in the G20, fulfilling India's commitment to global equity and the voice of the Global South.





"As CEO of NITI Aayog, I had the privilege to lead path-breaking programs such as the Aspirational Districts Programme, which transformed lives of common citizens in 115 of India's most underdeveloped districts. We helped lay the foundations for India's digital public infrastructure and pushed policy reforms across sectors -- ranging from manufacturing through PLI schemes to innovation through the Atal Innovation Mission and sustainability through the Green Hydrogen Mission and Advanced Chemistry Cells. These efforts positioned India as a leader in innovation and climate action.





"During my tenure as Secretary of the Department for Industrial Policy and Promotion, I focused on reform and liberalisation, driving key initiatives like Ease of Doing Business, Make in India, and Startup India. These transformed India's business landscape and helped the country climb 79 places in the World Bank rankings.





"My journey began in Kerala, where I learned the value of grassroots development. From the "God's Own Country' campaign to rejuvenating Calicut city by reviving Mananchaira Maidan, removing vast encroachments, expanding Calicut Airport and working closely with fishing community -these experiences shaped my career. Later, in the Ministry of Tourism, we initiated the "Incredible India' campaign" born from the belief that travel & tourism has the best multiplier impact on jobs and growth.





"To my Ministers -- Ms. Nirmala Sitharaman & Dr S.Jaishankar & Prl Secy to PM Shri P.K.Mishra -- I am grateful for your guidance and support.





"To all my colleagues, mentors & friends -- thank you for your inspiration. I now look forward to India's transformational journey towards Viksit Bharat by supporting free enterprise, Startups, think tanks and academic institutions.





"India has always been, and will always be, Incredible.





"Humbled to have played a small role. Thank you for being part of this journey."

Mr Kant writes: