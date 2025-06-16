HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Frankfurt-Hyd Lufthansa plane receives bomb threat, not allowed to land

Mon, 16 June 2025
10:49
File pic
File pic
A Lufthansa flight to Hyderabad was forced to make a U-turn and return to land at Frankfurt Airport on Sunday evening. Flight LH752 departed from Germany and was scheduled to land at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport early Monday.

A bomb threat email targeting Lufthansa flight LH 752 was received at the Hyderabad airport at 18:01 pm on 15th June 2025. Bomb threat assessment committee was formed and all procedures were followed as per SOP. In the interest of safety, the airline was advised to divert back to the origin or the nearest suitable airport Lufthansa Airlines tells ANI, "We did not receive a permit to land in Hyderabad and that's why the aircraft took a u-turn and returned." 

"Out of an abundance of caution, Lufthansa flight LH752 from Frankfurt to Hyderabad returned to its point of departure after authorities were made aware of a bomb threat posted on social media. The safety of our passengers and crew is Lufthansa's highest priority. Affected passengers were provided with accommodation in Frankfurt and will be continuing their journey to Hyderabad today," a Lufthansa Airline spokesperson said.

