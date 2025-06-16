Food inflation falls

18:07





The WPI Food Index, which includes 'Food Articles' from the Primary Articles group and 'Food Products' from the Manufactured Products group, increased slightly from 189.3 in April to 189.5 in May.

The annual rate of inflation, based on the All India WPI for May 2025 compared to May 2024, stood at 0.39 per cent (provisional). The ministry stated that the positive inflation rate during the month was mainly due to rising prices in sectors such as the manufacture of food products, electricity, other manufacturing items, chemicals and chemical products, other transport equipment, and non-food articles.