Domestic passenger vehicle wholesales marginally down

Two-wheeler dispatches from manufacturers to dealers were up 2.2 per cent at units 16,55,927 in May as compared to 16,20,084 units the same month a year ago, according to the latest data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Domestic passenger vehicle wholesales were marginally down 0.8 per cent at 3,44,656 units in May this year as compared to 3,47,492 units in the same month last year, as vehicle sales across categories showed stable performance, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers said on Monday.