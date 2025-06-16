HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Delhi-bound AI flight returns to HK after tech issue spotted

Mon, 16 June 2025
Share:
13:09
image
A Delhi-bound Air India Dreamliner Boeing 787-8 from Hong Kong returned to its airport of origin on Monday after the pilot in command suspected a technical issue shortly after takeoff. 

The flight, AI 315, landed safely in Hong Kong and all passengers have disembarked from the plane, the airline said in a statement, adding that the aircraft is undergoing inspection. The flight departed from Hong Kong at 12.16 pm (local time) and was scheduled to land in Delhi at 12.20 pm IST. The flight had departed after a delay of almost 3.5 hours as its scheduled departure was at 8.50 am, as per flight tracking website flightradar24.com.

"AI315 operating from Hong Kong to Delhi on 16 June 2025 returned to Hong Kong shortly after takeoff due to a technical issue. The flight landed safely at Hong Kong and is undergoing checks as a matter of abundant precaution. Alternative arrangements have been planned to fly the passengers to their destination Delhi at the earliest," Air India said. 

"We are providing all necessary on-ground assistance to the passengers to minimise the inconvenience caused by this unforeseen disruption," it said. 

Over 270 people were killed on June 12 when a London-bound Air India plane -- a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner -- carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed into a medical college complex in Ahmedabad and crashed less than a minute after takeoff .--  PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Delhi-bound AI flight returns to HK after tech issue spotted
LIVE! Delhi-bound AI flight returns to HK after tech issue spotted

Plane crash turns medical college anniv a scar-filled one
Plane crash turns medical college anniv a scar-filled one

The Ahmedabad air tragedy, which claimed the lives of all but one of the 242 passengers and crew on board, and several others on the ground, has left deep scars on BJMC's residential quarters and the psyche of the survivors.

Centre issues notification for 16th census
Centre issues notification for 16th census

The census will be carried out with a reference date of October 1, 2026 in snow-bound areas like Ladakh and March 1, 2027 in the rest of the country, the notification said.

'Bomb threat': Hy'bad-bound flight forced to make a U-turn
'Bomb threat': Hy'bad-bound flight forced to make a U-turn

In Hyderabad, airport sources on Monday said, "A bomb threat email targeting Lufthansa flight LH 752 was received at the Hyderabad airport at 18:01 hrs on 15th June 2025."

Smoke detected in flight carrying Haj pilgrims to Lucknow
Smoke detected in flight carrying Haj pilgrims to Lucknow

The incident took place on Sunday morning at the city's Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport and all passengers were deboarded safely. No harm was caused to the aircraft.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD