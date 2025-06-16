HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Boy who filmed AI plane crash grapples with trauma

Mon, 16 June 2025
Share:
09:43
image
What began as a simple curiosity to see an aeroplane up close turned into a trauma for 17-year-old Aryan Asari, whose mobile phone video of the ill-fated Air India flight AI-171 became a viral sensation. 

Shaken and deeply disturbed, Aryan spoke to reporters before returning to his home village in Gujarat's Aravalli district, 130 km from Ahmedabad, and expressed hope that he would escape the images of the crash he accidentally recorded.

After reaching his father's rented house in Meghaninagar around 12:30 pm on Thursday, located between the airport and the crash site, he learned that aircraft often flew low overhead. Intrigued, he headed to the terrace, eager for a never-before-seen perspective.

Aryan, a Class 12 student from Shamlaji taluka, arrived in Ahmedabad on June 12 to buy textbooks for the upcoming school year.

"I had just reached my father's house around 12:30 p.m. and went up to the rooftop after learning that planes fly low," Aryan, who spoke in broken Hindi and Gujarati, said.

"I was recording a video of a plane flying low out of curiosity because I had never seen one from such a close distance," he added.

His recording turned into a horrifying eyewitness account.

"When the plane started descending, I thought it was going to land on the other side of the airport. Then it crashed and burst into flames right in front of my eyes. It was terrifying," he told reporters, the memory clearly affecting him.

The tragic incident saw 241 of the 242 lives on board the London-bound Boeing 787-8 perish, along with 29 people on the ground as the aircraft plunged into a medical college campus shortly after takeoff.

Aryan's father, who retired from the Army, had recently taken up a security guard job with the Ahmedabad Metro, which led him to this rented accommodation in Meghaninagar, a location where the tragedy took place.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Boy who filmed AI plane crash grapples with trauma
LIVE! Boy who filmed AI plane crash grapples with trauma

Filmmaker missing since Air India plane crash; wife fears...
Filmmaker missing since Air India plane crash; wife fears...

"My husband called me at 1.14pm to tell me his meeting is over and that he is on his way home. However, when he did not return, I called up on his phone but it was switched off. After police was intimated, the last location of his mobile...

Cockpit Voice Recorder found 4 days after AI plane crash
Cockpit Voice Recorder found 4 days after AI plane crash

With the finding of both black boxes of the plane, it would be easy for investigators to ascertain the cause of the crash.

Indian Students In Iran: 'Haven't Slept For 3 Nights'
Indian Students In Iran: 'Haven't Slept For 3 Nights'

'We are frightened and need to go home.'

Tata Firms, AI Help Crash Victims' Kin
Tata Firms, AI Help Crash Victims' Kin

Air India reiterated that its priority remains extending assistance to the families.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD