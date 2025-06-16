HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Boeing team, AAI Bureau arrive in Ahmedabad

Mon, 16 June 2025
11:52
A team from Boeing and the officials of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), on Monday, arrived in Ahmedabad to inspect the site of the Air India plane crash. 

An investigation is underway to find the reasons that led to the tragic incident on June 12. The London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft crashed into a hostel complex shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12, killing 241 passengers and crew, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. 

Earlier today, an expert from the UK who reached the Air India Plane Crash site in Ahmedabad to conduct an inspection, said, "Maybe we will be able to speak later. We saw what you guys can see. It's just the same, as you can see from here." 

Meanwhile, the Additional Medical Superintendent of Ahmedabad's Civil Hospital said on Monday that the DNA sample matches in the Air India plane crash have reached 92, corresponding to 87 individuals, due to some duplication. -- ANI

