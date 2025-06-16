HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
      
Amitabh Kant resigns as G20 sherpa

Mon, 16 June 2025
10:51
Amitabh Kant, who managed diverse assignments during his 45 years in government service, has resigned as G20 Sherpa. Kant, a retired 1980-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Kerala cadre, was appointed as India's G20 Sherpa in July 2022, months before India assumed the G20 Presidency. 

In a LinkedIn post titled 'My New Journey' Kant said: "After 45 years of dedicated government service, I have made the decision to embrace new opportunities and move forward in life. I am incredibly thankful to the Prime Minister of India for accepting my resignation as G20 Sherpa and for having given me the opportunity to drive a range of developmental initiatives and contribute to the growth, development, and progress of India." PTI

