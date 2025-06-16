Air India Express flight diverted back to Delhi due to technical snag

21:47

File image





The flight, which was scheduled to land at Birsa Munda Airport at 6:20 pm, safely made its way back to Delhi.





An Air India Express spokesperson confirmed the incident, stating, "One of our flights returned to Delhi after takeoff due to a suspected technical issue. Post inspections and clearance, the aircraft continued scheduled operations."





Further details regarding the nature of the technical issue or the new estimated arrival time for passengers in Ranchi were not immediately available. -- ANI

An Air India Express flight en route from Delhi to Ranchi was forced to return to the capital shortly after takeoff today due to a suspected technical issue.