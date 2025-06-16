HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
AI plane crash: DNA of 87 victims matched with kin

Mon, 16 June 2025
11:09
Ahmedabad plane crash: DNA samples of 87 victims matched with kin so far, 47 bodies handed over to families, says official. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, en route to London, crashed into the hostel complex shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, killing 241 passengers and crew, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. 

The state government and hospital authorities continued their efforts to identify the deceased through DNA testing. The update came during a media briefing by Dr Rajneesh Patel, Additional Superintendent of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, at 10:15 pm.

He added that the relatives of two more victims were expected to arrive Monday night, while 13 families were scheduled to collect the bodies on Tuesday. For 21 victims, family members would take the bodies after further consultations. 

In the case of 11 victims, their relatives were also among the crash victims, and the bodies would be released once the remaining DNA matches were completed. 

Authorities are carrying out DNA tests to establish the identity of the victims since many of the bodies were charred beyond recognition or damaged otherwise after the plane crash on June 12.  

So far, the bodies of victims have been returned to families in several regions, as 12 victims from Ahmedabad, five from Baroda, four from Mehsana, four from Anand, two from Kheda, two from Bharuch, one from Udaipur, one from Jodhpur, one from Botad and the last one from Aravalli.

