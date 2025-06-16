119 victims identified via DNA, tests may end by Wed

21:56





An official expressed hope that the DNA profiling all the victims will be completed by either Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning.





Rupani was among the 242 passengers and crew members on board the London-bound Air India flight AI-171 that crashed in Ahmedabad on June 12.





His mortal remains were handed over to his wife Anjali Rupani and other family members at the city civil hospital.





Authorities are carrying out DNA tests to establish the identity of the victims as many bodies were charred beyond recognition or damaged.





"Till Monday evening, 119 DNA samples have been matched, and 76 bodies have already been handed over to the respective families. These deceased were from different parts of Gujarat and Rajasthan," medical superintendent of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital Dr Rakesh Joshi told reporters.





He expressed hope that the DNA profiling all the victims will be completed by either Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning. -- PTI

