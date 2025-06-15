HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Woman constable shot at by male colleague in Bihar's Kaimur

Sun, 15 June 2025
17:56
image
A woman constable was allegedly shot at by a male colleague in Bihar's Kaimur district on Sunday, officials said. 

The victim has been identified as Sarita Kumari (28). 

The accused Ajay Paswan, also a constable, is absconding. 

Both are relatives also and posted as constables in Supaul district. 

According to a statement issued by the police headquarters in Patna, "The incident took place at 4.30 am on Sunday in the Kudra locality. The victim was riding pillion on a motorcycle with her husband when she was shot at by Ajay Pasawn. The accused fled away from the spot. Immediately after receiving the information, police reached the spot and took the victim to the nearest hospital." 

On the basis of her statement, a case has been registered against Ajay Paswan. 

The injured constable has been referred to Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh for better treatment, sub-divisional police officer, Mohania, Pradeep Kumar told PTI. 

"Prime facie it appears a money dispute might be the reason behind the incident. Further investigation is on and a manhunt has been launched to nab Ajay Paswan," he said. -- PTI

