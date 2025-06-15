HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Two women found hanging at different places in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Sun, 15 June 2025
Share:
13:12
image
Two married women were found hanging in their respective rooms at two different places in Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Sunday. 

While the exact cause behind the deaths is yet to be ascertained, police suspect them to be related to dowry demand. 

In the first incident, 27-year-old Guddia was found hanging from the ceiling of her room in Abdulpur village on Saturday. 

According to circle officer (Sadar) Devwrat Bajpai, the police registered a case against five persons, including Gudia's husband Sohanvir, father-in-law Balram, and mother-in-law Maya, who are all absconding. 

In his complaint lodged with the police, Jitender, the victim's brother, alleged that his sister was strangled to death and later her body was hanged to show it as suicide. 

Guddia, who married Sohanvir four years ago, is survived by two children. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Rupani's mortal remains identified, probe gathers pace
LIVE! Rupani's mortal remains identified, probe gathers pace

AI crash: 32 victims identified through DNA tests
AI crash: 32 victims identified through DNA tests

Authorities have so far identified 31 victims of the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad through DNA testing and 12 families have claimed the mortal remains till now, an official said on Sunday.

Helicopter crashes near Kedarnath shrine, 7 killed
Helicopter crashes near Kedarnath shrine, 7 killed

Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar told PTI that the accident took place above the forests of Gaurikund amid poor visibility due to bad weather.

Israel bombs Iran's nuclear sites; Iran hits back, 1 killed
Israel bombs Iran's nuclear sites; Iran hits back, 1 killed

Latest satellite pictures of Iranian military and nuclear facilities released after Israeli strikes show the sites which were damaged after the operation.

Uzbek deaths: HC quashes licence cancellation of drug firm
Uzbek deaths: HC quashes licence cancellation of drug firm

Justice Dinesh Pathak, allowing a writ petition filed by M/s Marion Biotech Private Limited, observed that he was surprised that Indian authorities are "trying to validate their proceedings" based on the judgement of the Supreme Court of...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD