Two minors among 3 killed as building collapses in Mathura

One person was pulled out from the debris.





Rescuers are still searching for survivors, they said.





District magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh said the building was located on a mound.





The rescue operation is underway to make sure that no one else is buried under the rubble. He said Totaram (38) and two sisters -- Yashoda (6) and Kavya (3) -- were killed in the incident.





The immediate priority is to complete the rescue work.





Later, an investigation will be launched into the cause of the incident and the culprits will be punished, Singh said after inspecting the site.





Senior superintendent of police Shlok Kumar said one person was earlier rescued from the rubble and taken to hospital.





The person is currently under observation and is stable.





"Some individuals unauthorisedly started digging near the multi-storey house (likely two or three storeys) using a JCB machine to vacate the plot for sale, and that is why this incident occurred," the SSP said.





He said municipal officials found that most of the collapsed houses were partially built with mud and bricks.

