Turkish officials deny Ramdev's claim of maintaining crashed AI plane

09:46

Turkish officials on Sunday denied claims that the crashed Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner had undergone maintenance by Turkish Technic, calling such allegations 'false' and 'disinformation'.





"The claim that 'the maintenance of the Boeing 787-8 passenger aircraft was carried out by Turkish Technic' following the crash of an Air India passenger aircraft during take-off is false," the official sources in Turkiye said in an official statement.





The officials clarified that Turkish Technic had never worked on any Boeing 787-8 aircraft belonging to Air India.





They also stated that the maintenance agreements signed between Air India and Turkish Technic in 2024 and 2025 were limited to B777-type wide-body aircraft only.





The claim that Turkish Technic maintained the crashed aircraft constitutes 'disinformation' aimed at 'manipulating' public opinion regarding Turkiye-India relations, the statement added.





It further said, "To date, Turkish Technic has not conducted maintenance on any Air India aircraft of this type."





The Turkish authorities confirmed that they were aware of the company that last serviced the crashed aircraft, but stated that they would not name it publicly to prevent unnecessary speculation.





"Although we are aware of which company performed the most recent maintenance on the crashed aircraft, it is beyond our scope to make a statement on this matter to avoid further speculation. The Centre for Countering Disinformation will continue to monitor and take the necessary measures against efforts that target the reputation of our flagship brands, which represent Turkiye on the international stage," it added.





Extending condolences to India, the statement said, "As the people of Turkiye, we sincerely share the grief of the Indian people over this tragic plane crash. Respectfully submitted for public information."





The clarification comes after Yoga guru Ramdev made a public statement alleging that an agency from Turkiye used to take care of the maintenance and service of the Air India aircraft.





"I got to know that an agency from Turkiye used to take care of the maintenance and service of the aircraft. India will have to keep a close eye on the aviation sector. There is a possibility of a conspiracy by that agency. India will have to stop the interference of foreign companies in such sensitive matters," Ramdev said.





The AI-171 Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner was on its way to London when it crashed soon after take-off from Ahmedabad International Airport on June 12.





The plane went down into the premises of a medical college in Meghaninagar.





Out of the 242 people on board, only one survived the crash. -- ANI