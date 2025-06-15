HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
      
Student commits suicide in UP's Maharajganj over low marks in NEET

Sun, 15 June 2025
21:18
A 22-year-old student allegedly committed suicide in Maharajganj district of Uttar Pradesh after scoring lower than expected marks in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test examination, an official on Sunday said. 

The deceased student, identified as Shakib Saif, hanged himself in his room using a rope tied to the ceiling hook on Saturday night, the police said. 

Saif, who hailed from Gorakhpur district, lived in Maharajganj along with his family for some years to pursue his dream of becoming a doctor, they said. 

When the NEET exam results for admission to the medical colleges were announced on Saturday, Saif got an All India Rank (AIR) 9,561 due to which he became very disappointed, said police and added that he killed himself after being upset over lower than expected marks. 

This was his third attempt. Satyendra Kumar Rai, the SHO of Maharajganj police station, said that suicide had taken place possibly due to low number in the NEET exam. 

The cause of death will be clear once the post-mortem report comes, the police said. -- PTI 

