Sonia Gandhi hospitalised for stomach-related issues in Delhi

Gandhi (78) was admitted to the gastroenterology department around 9 pm, the hospital sources said.





They said Gandhi's condition is stable and she is under the observation of a team of doctors.





On June 9, the former Congress president underwent a medical check-up at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.





Two days before the check-up, she underwent some tests at Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital in Shimla after she complained of high blood pressure. -- PTI

