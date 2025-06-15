HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      

Sonia Gandhi hospitalised for stomach-related issues in Delhi

Sun, 15 June 2025
Share:
23:33
image
Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi on Sunday due to stomach-related problems, sources said. 

Gandhi (78) was admitted to the gastroenterology department around 9 pm, the hospital sources said. 

They said Gandhi's condition is stable and she is under the observation of a team of doctors. 

On June 9, the former Congress president underwent a medical check-up at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. 

Two days before the check-up, she underwent some tests at Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital in Shimla after she complained of high blood pressure. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! SC panel notice to Lalu for disrespecting Ambedkar
LIVE! SC panel notice to Lalu for disrespecting Ambedkar

4 killed in Indrayani river bridge collapse in Pune
4 killed in Indrayani river bridge collapse in Pune

He said six people have been rescued so far, and a search operation is being conducted on a war footing as some people are swept away.

Grief counsellors to help families of AI crash victims
Grief counsellors to help families of AI crash victims

Teams have been formed and assigned to individual families with a rank of a deputy collector or tehsildar rank officer. Bodies will be handed over to the families and taken in ambulance to the village or district with a police pilot,...

Iran will pay heavy price for targeting people: Netanyahu
Iran will pay heavy price for targeting people: Netanyahu

He made the comments while visiting the site of an early morning Iranian missile strike in the city of Bat Yam, close to Tel Aviv.

Char Dham chopper services suspended for 2 days
Char Dham chopper services suspended for 2 days

After chairing an emergency meeting with senior officials to discuss the situation, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that heli services on the Char Dham route will remain suspended for two days, as the weather is bad and the...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD