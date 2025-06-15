HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'Snag' delays Air India Express Kolkata-Hindon flight

Sun, 15 June 2025
18:25
Air India Express, a subsidiary of Air India, on Sunday confirmed that its flight from Kolkata to Uttar Pradesh's Hindon was delayed on Sunday after the aircraft developed a "snag".

An Air India Express spokesperson told ANI, "Our Kolkata - Hindon flight operated, with a delay, due to a snag on the originally assigned aircraft. Guests were offered complimentary rescheduling or cancellation with a full refund. We regret the inconvenience."

The airline did not specify the nature of the technical problem but ensured the flight operated after necessary arrangements were made.

Meanwhile, following a directive from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation mandating enhanced safety checks on Air India's Boeing 787-8 and 787-9 fleet, the airline on Saturday stated that inspections on nine out of its 33 Dreamliner aircraft had been completed. 

The remaining 24 aircraft are on track to be inspected within the timeline provided by the civil aviation regulator.

In a post on X, an Air India spokesperson stated that the safety inspections are being conducted as the 787 fleet returns to India, with each aircraft undergoing thorough evaluations before being cleared for its next operation. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

Indrayani bridge collapse kills 2 in Pune, many missing
Indrayani bridge collapse kills 2 in Pune, many missing

He said six people have been rescued so far, and a search operation is being conducted on a war footing as some people are swept away.

AI crash: 32 victims identified through DNA tests
AI crash: 32 victims identified through DNA tests

Authorities have so far identified 31 victims of the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad through DNA testing and 12 families have claimed the mortal remains till now, an official said on Sunday.

Helicopter crashes near Kedarnath shrine, 7 killed
Helicopter crashes near Kedarnath shrine, 7 killed

Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar told PTI that the accident took place above the forests of Gaurikund amid poor visibility due to bad weather.

Char Dham chopper services suspended for 2 days
Char Dham chopper services suspended for 2 days

After chairing an emergency meeting with senior officials to discuss the situation, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that heli services on the Char Dham route will remain suspended for two days, as the weather is bad and the...

