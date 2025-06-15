'Snag' delays Air India Express Kolkata-Hindon flight

18:25

File image





An Air India Express spokesperson told ANI, "Our Kolkata - Hindon flight operated, with a delay, due to a snag on the originally assigned aircraft. Guests were offered complimentary rescheduling or cancellation with a full refund. We regret the inconvenience."





The airline did not specify the nature of the technical problem but ensured the flight operated after necessary arrangements were made.





Meanwhile, following a directive from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation mandating enhanced safety checks on Air India's Boeing 787-8 and 787-9 fleet, the airline on Saturday stated that inspections on nine out of its 33 Dreamliner aircraft had been completed.





The remaining 24 aircraft are on track to be inspected within the timeline provided by the civil aviation regulator.





In a post on X, an Air India spokesperson stated that the safety inspections are being conducted as the 787 fleet returns to India, with each aircraft undergoing thorough evaluations before being cleared for its next operation. -- ANI

