Rupani's mortal remains identified, probe gathers pace

14:19

Gujarat ex-chief minister Vijay Rupani





Various central and state government agencies, led by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, were at the crash site in Ahmedabad for a probe into the causes of the country's worst air disaster in three decades.





So far, 32 victims have been identified and the mortal remains of 14 handed over to the relatives, additional civil superintendent Dr Rajnish Patel told reporters, as the process to identify the deceased through DNA tests gained pace three days after the tragedy.





Rupani was among the 241 passengers killed in the horrific crash.





One out of the 242 persons on board miraculously survived.





"The DNA sample of former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani matched (with that of his family members) today morning at 11.10 am," Gujarat minister of state for home Harsh Sanghavi told reporters in Gandhinagar.





Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel met the family members of Rupani and informed them about the DNA match, state Health Minister Rushikesh Patel said. -- PTI

The mortal remains of former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani have been identified through DNA test, officials said on Sunday, as investigations into the June 12 Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad intensified.