HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rupani's mortal remains identified, probe gathers pace

Sun, 15 June 2025
Share:
14:19
Gujarat ex-chief minister Vijay Rupani
Gujarat ex-chief minister Vijay Rupani
The mortal remains of former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani have been identified through DNA test, officials said on Sunday, as investigations into the June 12 Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad intensified. 

Various central and state government agencies, led by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, were at the crash site in Ahmedabad for a probe into the causes of the country's worst air disaster in three decades. 

So far, 32 victims have been identified and the mortal remains of 14 handed over to the relatives, additional civil superintendent Dr Rajnish Patel told reporters, as the process to identify the deceased through DNA tests gained pace three days after the tragedy. 

Rupani was among the 241 passengers killed in the horrific crash. 

One out of the 242 persons on board miraculously survived. 

"The DNA sample of former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani matched (with that of his family members) today morning at 11.10 am," Gujarat minister of state for home Harsh Sanghavi told reporters in Gandhinagar. 

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel met the family members of Rupani and informed them about the DNA match, state Health Minister Rushikesh Patel said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Rupani's mortal remains identified, probe gathers pace
LIVE! Rupani's mortal remains identified, probe gathers pace

AI crash: 32 victims identified through DNA tests
AI crash: 32 victims identified through DNA tests

Authorities have so far identified 31 victims of the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad through DNA testing and 12 families have claimed the mortal remains till now, an official said on Sunday.

Helicopter crashes near Kedarnath shrine, 7 killed
Helicopter crashes near Kedarnath shrine, 7 killed

Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar told PTI that the accident took place above the forests of Gaurikund amid poor visibility due to bad weather.

Israel bombs Iran's nuclear sites; Iran hits back, 1 killed
Israel bombs Iran's nuclear sites; Iran hits back, 1 killed

Latest satellite pictures of Iranian military and nuclear facilities released after Israeli strikes show the sites which were damaged after the operation.

Uzbek deaths: HC quashes licence cancellation of drug firm
Uzbek deaths: HC quashes licence cancellation of drug firm

Justice Dinesh Pathak, allowing a writ petition filed by M/s Marion Biotech Private Limited, observed that he was surprised that Indian authorities are "trying to validate their proceedings" based on the judgement of the Supreme Court of...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD