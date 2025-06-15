HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Properties of two drug smugglers bulldozed in Punjab's Ludhiana

Sun, 15 June 2025
21:37
File image
Illegally acquired properties of two notorious drug smugglers were demolished by the authorities in Punjab's Ludhiana on Sunday, as part of the state's crackdown on the narcotics network, officials said.

The operation was carried out by the Municipal Corporation Ludhiana with the support of Ludhiana commissionerate police.

According to an official statement, Punjab's special director general of police (law and order) Arpit Shukla said the action was part of the intensified drive to ensure drug smugglers not only face arrest but also lose assets acquired through illegal means.

With demolition of these two properties, a total of 126 properties such illegal construction linked to drug smugglers have been razed since March 1, 2025, he said.

In the first operation, a bulldozer was used to demolish the house of a notorious drug smuggler, identified as Gurpal, at street number 2 in Amarpura, Ludhiana, the statement said.

The action was carried out under heavy police deployment led by commissioner of police Ludhiana Swapan Sharma, deputy commissioner of police investigation Harpal Singh, additional DCP Zone-1 Sameer Verma and assistant town planner Zone-B Kuljeet Singh Mangat. -- PTI

