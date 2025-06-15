HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
      
Portion of under-construction bridge collapses in MP; 6 labourers injured

Sun, 15 June 2025
18:48
File image
A portion of an under-construction overbridge collapsed in Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, leaving six labourers injured, an official said. 

The incident took place at 1pm near a bus stand and railway level crossing along Pohri highway, he added. 

"No one was working below the portion that collapsed, which averted major casualties. The six injured labourers have been hospitalised. They were laying concrete on the bride, which is being built at a cost of Rs 80 crore," he said. 

He said the Madhya Pradesh Public Works Department has given the bridge building contract to a firm called Subham Construction, they added. 

The company's construction quality control official Praveen Pandey told reporters the accident occurred due to a technical fault. 

"Excessive vibration was applied beyond permissible limits, causing the structure to become unstable and collapse," he said. 

Kotwali police station in charge Kripal Singh Rathore said a a notice has been issued to the construction agency. -- PTI

