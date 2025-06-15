HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Modi departs for Cyprus, begins 3-nation tour; to attend G7 Summit in Canada

Sun, 15 June 2025
13:41
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday morning departed from New Delhi for Cyprus, marking the beginning of his three-nation diplomatic visit to Cyprus, Canada, and Croatia.     

The tour aims to deepen India's ties with these countries in areas such as trade, investment, technology, and security, and to attend the G7 Summit in Canada. 

Ahead of his departure, PM Modi issued a statement outlining the purpose and key highlights of his tour. 

"Today, I will embark on a three-nation tour to the Republic of Cyprus, Canada and Croatia," Modi's departure statement read. 

During the first leg of his visit, the PM will be in Cyprus on June 15-16. 

He is visiting the Mediterranean nation at the invitation of President Nikos Christodoulides. 

"On June 15-16, I will visit the Republic of Cyprus at the invitation of President HE Nikos Christodoulides. Cyprus is a close friend and an important partner in the Mediterranean region and the EU. The visit provides an opportunity to build upon the historical bonds and expand our ties in the areas of trade, investment, security, technology and promote people-to-people exchanges," the statement added. 

Following his visit to Cyprus, the PM will travel to Kananaskis, Canada, to attend the G7 Summit on June 16-17. 

He has been invited by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. 

This will be Modi's sixth consecutive participation in the G7 Summit. -- PTI

