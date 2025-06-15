Maha temple trust axes 114 Muslims among 167 staff

19:15

The decision was taken purely on administrative grounds as these staffers were found to be in breach of certain service rules and disciplinary norms, an official from the trust that manages the renowned temple emphasised.





The move comes amid recent agitations by Hindu organisations opposing the presence of Muslim staff within the temple premises.





These groups had claimed allowing non-Hindu workers on the sacred platform of Lord Shani was unacceptable.





The Hindu community had warned of a large protest march outside the temple on June 14 if their demands were not met, another official said.





While the temple trust maintained that the dismissals were not driven by religious identity, the inclusion of a large number of Muslim employees among those terminated has drawn attention.





Shani Shingnapur, a temple known for its long-standing traditions and the absence of doors in homes nearby, had recently seen growing polarisation over religious identity in staffing decisions. -- PTI

