HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Lightning strikes claim 9 lives across UP

Sun, 15 June 2025
Share:
20:43
image
Nine people died in separate lightning strike incidents in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, Sambhal, Bijnor and Gorakhpur districts, officials said on Sunday. 

In Prayagraj, four members of a family in Sonvarsha Hallabor village died after being struck by lightning, they said.

Additional district magistrate (finance and revenue) Vinita Singh said Virendra Vanvasi, his wife Parvati and their daughters Radha and Karishma were sleeping in their thatched house when the incident took place on Saturday night.

The age of the victims is yet to be ascertained, Singh said, adding the bodies have been sent for postmortem.

In Sambhal, 18-year-old Ratneshkumari died, and two others were injured after being struck by lightning in Gunnaur tehsil.

Gunnaur sub-divisional magistrate Vandana Mishra said Ater Singh was working in a field in Molanpur Danda village with his family when the lightning struck, killing his daughter Ratneshkumari.

Ater Singh's son Rajesh (32) and daughter-in-law Kishanwati (28) got injured in the incident and admitted to the hospital, Mishra said.

In Bijnor district, two people, including a woman, died in separate lightning strike incidents while working in their fields, the officials said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Maha temple trust axes 114 Muslims among 167 staff
LIVE! Maha temple trust axes 114 Muslims among 167 staff

Indrayani bridge collapse kills 2 in Pune, many missing
Indrayani bridge collapse kills 2 in Pune, many missing

He said six people have been rescued so far, and a search operation is being conducted on a war footing as some people are swept away.

AI crash: 32 victims identified through DNA tests
AI crash: 32 victims identified through DNA tests

Authorities have so far identified 31 victims of the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad through DNA testing and 12 families have claimed the mortal remains till now, an official said on Sunday.

Rupani's mortal remains identified, probe gathers pace
Rupani's mortal remains identified, probe gathers pace

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel met the family members of Rupani and informed them about the DNA match, state Health Minister Rushikesh Patel said.

ISRO's first rocket launch with payload from UP successful
ISRO's first rocket launch with payload from UP successful

The test conducted on Saturday in collaboration with Thrust Tech India Limited saw the rocket ascend 1.1 km at 5:14:33 PM, a complete success.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD