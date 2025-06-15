Lightning strikes claim 9 lives across UP

20:43





In Prayagraj, four members of a family in Sonvarsha Hallabor village died after being struck by lightning, they said.





Additional district magistrate (finance and revenue) Vinita Singh said Virendra Vanvasi, his wife Parvati and their daughters Radha and Karishma were sleeping in their thatched house when the incident took place on Saturday night.





The age of the victims is yet to be ascertained, Singh said, adding the bodies have been sent for postmortem.





In Sambhal, 18-year-old Ratneshkumari died, and two others were injured after being struck by lightning in Gunnaur tehsil.





Gunnaur sub-divisional magistrate Vandana Mishra said Ater Singh was working in a field in Molanpur Danda village with his family when the lightning struck, killing his daughter Ratneshkumari.





Ater Singh's son Rajesh (32) and daughter-in-law Kishanwati (28) got injured in the incident and admitted to the hospital, Mishra said.





In Bijnor district, two people, including a woman, died in separate lightning strike incidents while working in their fields, the officials said. -- PTI

Nine people died in separate lightning strike incidents in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, Sambhal, Bijnor and Gorakhpur districts, officials said on Sunday.