HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Israel-Iran war: Indians in Iran asked to exercise caution

Sun, 15 June 2025
Share:
16:18
image
Indians in Iran were on Sunday asked not to panic, exercise due caution and maintain contact with the Embassy of India in Tehran through its social media accounts in view of the current situation in the country following the launch of strikes by Israel. 

In an advisory, the Indian Embassy here asked all Indian nationals and Persons of Indian Origin to remain vigilant, avoid all unnecessary movements, follow the embassy's social media accounts and observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities. 

The embassy provided a Google form on its X account and asked the Indian citizens to fill it out to provide their details. 

"Please remember, it is important not to panic, exercise due caution and maintain contact with the Embassy of India in Tehran," it said. 

It also provided a Telegram Link and asked the Indian citizen to join it to receive updates on the situation from the mission. 

"Kindly note that this Telegram Link is ONLY for those Indian Nationals who are currently in Iran," the embassy posted on X. 

It also provided emergency contact details. 

"Contacts numbers: For call only: +98 9128109115, +98 9128109109 For WhatsApp: +98 901044557, +98 9015993320, +91 8086871709, Bandar Abbas: +98 9177699036 and Zahedan: +98 9396356649," the mission said in a statement. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Chardham yatra chopper services suspended for 2 days
LIVE! Chardham yatra chopper services suspended for 2 days

Rupani's mortal remains identified, probe gathers pace
Rupani's mortal remains identified, probe gathers pace

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel met the family members of Rupani and informed them about the DNA match, state Health Minister Rushikesh Patel said.

Char Dham chopper crashes raise alarm: 13 deaths in 6 wks
Char Dham chopper crashes raise alarm: 13 deaths in 6 wks

Soon after the crash on Sunday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held an emergency meeting and asked senior officials to prepare a strict SOP (standard operating procedure) for heli services in the state, making a thorough check of the...

Grief counsellors to help families of AI crash victims
Grief counsellors to help families of AI crash victims

Teams have been formed and assigned to individual families with a rank of a deputy collector or tehsildar rank officer. Bodies will be handed over to the families and taken in ambulance to the village or district with a police pilot,...

Shuks To Fly To ISS On June 19
Shuks To Fly To ISS On June 19

The rocket flight was aborted in order to plug the liquid oxygen leak identified during post-static fire Falcon 9 rocket inspections.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD