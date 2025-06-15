Israel targets Iran's defence HQ; missile hits Tel Aviv

09:37

Tensions between Israel and Iran escalated sharply over the weekend as both countries exchanged missile attacks.





Iran launched a second wave of missiles at Israel late Saturday, while Israel continued a series of strikes on Iranian military and nuclear sites.





Israel claimed that hundreds of airstrikes over the past two days killed nine senior scientists linked to Iran's nuclear programme and several top generals.





Iran's ambassador to the United Nations said 78 people were killed and more than 320 wounded.





The Israeli military confirmed it targeted Iran's Defence Ministry headquarters and nuclear-related sites in and around Tehran.





The violence also impacted civilians, with a missile striking a neighborhood outside Tel Aviv early Sunday.





First responders were seen clearing rubble and using drones to search for survivors in hard-to-reach areas.





Streets were lined with destroyed buildings, charred vehicles, and shattered glass, according to the Associated Press.





Some residents were seen fleeing with their belongings in suitcases.





Meanwhile, a planned sixth round of United States-Iran nuclear talks in Oman was cancelled, with Oman's foreign minister citing the Israeli strikes as the reason. -- Agencies





IMAGE: Rescue personnel work at an impact site following missile attack from Iran on Israel, in Ramat Gan. Photograph: Itai Ron/Reuters