HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Israel targets Iran's defence HQ; missile hits Tel Aviv

Sun, 15 June 2025
Share:
09:37
image
Tensions between Israel and Iran escalated sharply over the weekend as both countries exchanged missile attacks.

Iran launched a second wave of missiles at Israel late Saturday, while Israel continued a series of strikes on Iranian military and nuclear sites.

Israel claimed that hundreds of airstrikes over the past two days killed nine senior scientists linked to Iran's nuclear programme and several top generals. 

Iran's ambassador to the United Nations said 78 people were killed and more than 320 wounded.

The Israeli military confirmed it targeted Iran's Defence Ministry headquarters and nuclear-related sites in and around Tehran.

The violence also impacted civilians, with a missile striking a neighborhood outside Tel Aviv early Sunday.

First responders were seen clearing rubble and using drones to search for survivors in hard-to-reach areas.

Streets were lined with destroyed buildings, charred vehicles, and shattered glass, according to the Associated Press.

Some residents were seen fleeing with their belongings in suitcases. 

Meanwhile, a planned sixth round of United States-Iran nuclear talks in Oman was cancelled, with Oman's foreign minister citing the Israeli strikes as the reason.   -- Agencies

IMAGE: Rescue personnel work at an impact site following missile attack from Iran on Israel, in Ramat Gan. Photograph: Itai Ron/Reuters

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Israel targets Iran's defence HQ; Tel Aviv hit
LIVE! Israel targets Iran's defence HQ; Tel Aviv hit

Helicopter crashes near Kedarnath shrine, 7 killed
Helicopter crashes near Kedarnath shrine, 7 killed

Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar told PTI that the accident took place above the forests of Gaurikund amid poor visibility due to bad weather.

Israel issues new map showing Kashmir in India, but...
Israel issues new map showing Kashmir in India, but...

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Saturday issued a new graphic showing Kashmir as Indian territory, rectifying their previous mistake.

'Very Important Birds Don't Appear In The Flight Path'
'Very Important Birds Don't Appear In The Flight Path'

'The speed at which an aircraft lands or takes off, even a single object can work as a bullet.'

Shuks' space flight: Liquid oxygen leak fixed
Shuks' space flight: Liquid oxygen leak fixed

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and three others are expected to travel to the International Space Station on June 19, after SpaceX successfully resolved the liquid oxygen leak in its Falcon-9 rocket, the Indian Space Research...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD