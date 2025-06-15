HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Israel says it downed 7 drones launched from Iran

Sun, 15 June 2025
13:00
Seven drones launched at Israel were intercepted by the Israeli Air Force and Israeli Navy, the country's military said on Sunday.

As per official news agency TPS, the Israel Defence Forces said that the country's Air Force and Israel Navy intercepted seven unmanned aerial vehicles - drones - launched towards Israeli territory in the past hour this morning.

The drones were all apparently launched from Iran, it said. 

The Times of Israel reported that the IDF released footage showing one of the interceptions by a Navy missile boat.

The Israeli Air Force identified and struck several ballistic missile launchers in Iran, the military said, attaching footage of the strikes.

Tensions continued to escalate between Israel and Iran for the third straight day on Sunday, as the two sides launched attacks on each other overnight.

Early Sunday, Israel's military announced it had struck the Iranian defence ministry headquarters in Tehran. It also claimed to have hit several locations around the capital that it described as being "related to the Iranian regime's nuclear weapons project." -- ANI

Israel says it downed 7 drones launched from Iran
