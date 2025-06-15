Influencer murder: Key accused fled to UAE after murder, say Punjab police

21:11

Bhatinda senior superintendent of police Amneet Kondal said police had already issued a lookout circular against Mehron.





Mehron is a self-styled Sikh radical leader.





"Different police teams were already looking for Amritpal by conducting raids. On Saturday, we issued a lookout circular. When we got his passport details and checked his travel records and found that he had fled to the UAE after taking a flight from Amritsar in the evening, just hours after the murder was committed in Bathinda," Kondal told reporters in Bathinda.





"We will tie-up with other authorities/agencies and we will follow due procedure for his deportation. We have informed the authorities that Mehron is wanted in murder case," she said.





Two days back, two accused had been arrested in connection with the murder of Kanchan Kumari, who was found dead in an abandoned car in a parking lot in Bathinda.





Further investigations and questioning of the two arrested accused has revealed that two more accused are involved in the murder conspiracy.





Efforts are on to nab them too, the SSP said. -- PTI

