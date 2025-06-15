India, Canada to resume terror, crime intelligence sharing

India and Canada are set to restart intelligence cooperation on terrorism and transnational crime, according to a report in The Guardian
(external link
).
The agreement comes ahead of the G7 summit in Alberta, where Canadian PM Mark Carney has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi, despite Ottawa's 2023 allegations that India was involved in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil.
Canada's federal police had alleged high‑level Indian government involvement in the assassination, triggering diplomatic tension between the two countries.
According to the Guardian
report, the planned accord would strengthen collaboration on nuclear‑terror alerts, extremist networks, narcotics, and cyber threats -- though Canada continues to press India for a full investigation into the alleged killing.
New Delhi, meanwhile, has defended its actions, urging Ottawa to act against separatist and criminal elements sheltering on Canadian soil.
On Thursday, describing India and Canada as 'vibrant democracies', the external affairs ministry said New Delhi believes the forthcoming meeting between the prime ministers of the two countries on the sidelines of the G7 Summit will offer an important opportunity to exchange views and 'explore pathways' to reset bilateral ties. -- Agencies