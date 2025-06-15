Helicopter from Kedarnath with 7 on board crashes

08:38

Image only for representation

A helicopter carrying seven people, including devotees, crashed on its return journey from the Kedarnath shrine in Uttarakhand, according to official sources.





The aircraft had taken off for Gaurikund after ferrying pilgrims to the temple when it went down in a remote area of Rudraprayag district.





Confirming the incident, Inspector General of Police (Garhwal) Rajiv Swaroop said police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been dispatched to the crash site, which is difficult to access due to the terrain.





Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his concern over the incident on social media, calling it 'very sad news'.





In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he stated that the SDRF, local administration, and other rescue teams were actively involved in relief and rescue efforts.





'I pray to Baba Kedar for the safety of all the travellers,' he added.





Further details about casualties or survivors are awaited as rescue operations continue. -- PTI, ANI