Guj ex-CM Vijay Rupani killed in AI crash: State mourning tomorrow

Sun, 15 June 2025
21:41
Former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani
Three days after the tragic crash of Air India flight AI-171 in Ahmedabad, which has so far claimed 270 lives, hospital authorities confirmed on Sunday the identification of former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani through DNA matching. 

The state government has announced a state mourning on Monday as a mark of respect for Rupani, with the national flag flying at half-mast. Rupani's mortal remains will be handed over to his family members on Monday morning. 

"His mortal remains will be taken to Rajkot for funeral," the government said. 

"Mortal remains of Rupani will be handed over to the family on Monday morning. Remains will be taken to his hometown of Rajkot in the afternoon," Gujarat health minister Rushikesh Patel told reporters. 

Rupani's remains will be kept at his house for about an hour before taking them out for a funeral in the evening in a procession, he said. -- PTI

