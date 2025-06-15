HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Five teenagers drown in Godavari river in Telangana Karimnagar

Sun, 15 June 2025
Share:
16:56
image
In a tragic incident, five boys drowned in Godavari river near Basara on Sunday while taking a holy dip before visiting a temple, the police said. 

According to Avinash Kumar, assistant superintendent of police, Bhainsa, a group of around 20 people from Hyderabad had traveled to Basara to offer prayers at the famous Gnana Saraswathi temple. 

Before visiting the shrine, five teenagers from the group entered the river for performing a ritual bath. 

The water level reportedly rose suddenly, sweeping the boys in the strong current. 

Rescue teams later recovered the bodies and shifted them to a nearby government hospital, where doctors confirmed that all five died before arrival. 

The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination, and authorities are awaiting the official report. 

A case has been registered, he added. 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Bridge on river collapses near Pune, 10-15 trapped
LIVE! Bridge on river collapses near Pune, 10-15 trapped

Rupani's mortal remains identified, probe gathers pace
Rupani's mortal remains identified, probe gathers pace

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel met the family members of Rupani and informed them about the DNA match, state Health Minister Rushikesh Patel said.

Char Dham chopper crashes raise alarm: 13 deaths in 6 wks
Char Dham chopper crashes raise alarm: 13 deaths in 6 wks

Soon after the crash on Sunday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held an emergency meeting and asked senior officials to prepare a strict SOP (standard operating procedure) for heli services in the state, making a thorough check of the...

Grief counsellors to help families of AI crash victims
Grief counsellors to help families of AI crash victims

Teams have been formed and assigned to individual families with a rank of a deputy collector or tehsildar rank officer. Bodies will be handed over to the families and taken in ambulance to the village or district with a police pilot,...

Shuks To Fly To ISS On June 19
Shuks To Fly To ISS On June 19

The rocket flight was aborted in order to plug the liquid oxygen leak identified during post-static fire Falcon 9 rocket inspections.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD