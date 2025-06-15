Cyprus President Christodoulides receives Modi at airport

19:27

Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides welcomes PM Narendra Modi on his arrival in Cyprus/ANI on X





In a special gesture, President Christodoulides welcomed Modi on his arrival at the airport.





Modi is the first Indian prime minister to visit Cyprus in over two decades.





"Landed in Cyprus. My gratitude to the President of Cyprus, Mr. Nikos Christodoulides for the special gesture of welcoming me at the airport. This visit will add significant momentum to India-Cyprus relations, especially in areas like trade, investment and more," Modi posted on X.





Modi arrived in Nicosia on the first leg of his three-nation tour.





"A trusted partnership underpinned by shared values & aspirations. PM @narendramodi has landed in Cyprus. As a special gesture, reflecting deep-rooted historic ties, President @Christodulides and FM @ckombos received PM on arrival at the airport," ministry of external affairs spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.





"Extensive discussions to further deepen bilateral ties lie ahead," he added. -- PTI

