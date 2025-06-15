HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Cyprus President Christodoulides receives Modi at airport

Sun, 15 June 2025
Share:
19:27
Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides welcomes PM Narendra Modi on his arrival in Cyprus/ANI on X
Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides welcomes PM Narendra Modi on his arrival in Cyprus/ANI on X
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Cyprus on Sunday for a two-day visit during which he will hold talks with President Nikos Christodoulides to strengthen bilateral ties. 

In a special gesture, President Christodoulides welcomed Modi on his arrival at the airport. 

Modi is the first Indian prime minister to visit Cyprus in over two decades. 

"Landed in Cyprus. My gratitude to the President of Cyprus, Mr. Nikos Christodoulides for the special gesture of welcoming me at the airport. This visit will add significant momentum to India-Cyprus relations, especially in areas like trade, investment and more," Modi posted on X. 

Modi arrived in Nicosia on the first leg of his three-nation tour. 

"A trusted partnership underpinned by shared values & aspirations. PM @narendramodi has landed in Cyprus. As a special gesture, reflecting deep-rooted historic ties, President @Christodulides and FM @ckombos received PM on arrival at the airport," ministry of external affairs spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X. 

"Extensive discussions to further deepen bilateral ties lie ahead," he added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Maha temple trust axes 114 Muslims among 167 staff
LIVE! Maha temple trust axes 114 Muslims among 167 staff

Indrayani bridge collapse kills 2 in Pune, many missing
Indrayani bridge collapse kills 2 in Pune, many missing

He said six people have been rescued so far, and a search operation is being conducted on a war footing as some people are swept away.

AI crash: 32 victims identified through DNA tests
AI crash: 32 victims identified through DNA tests

Authorities have so far identified 31 victims of the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad through DNA testing and 12 families have claimed the mortal remains till now, an official said on Sunday.

Rupani's mortal remains identified, probe gathers pace
Rupani's mortal remains identified, probe gathers pace

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel met the family members of Rupani and informed them about the DNA match, state Health Minister Rushikesh Patel said.

ISRO's first rocket launch with payload from UP successful
ISRO's first rocket launch with payload from UP successful

The test conducted on Saturday in collaboration with Thrust Tech India Limited saw the rocket ascend 1.1 km at 5:14:33 PM, a complete success.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD