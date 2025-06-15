HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Chardham yatra helicopter services suspended for 2 days

Sun, 15 June 2025
Share:
14:52
Rescue operation underway at the helicopter mishap site/ANI Photo
Rescue operation underway at the helicopter mishap site/ANI Photo
Helicopter services on the Chardham yatra route were suspended for two days on Sunday in the wake of the crash of a chopper returning from Kedarnath. 

Seven people, including the pilot, were killed in the helicopter crash on Sunday morning. 

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who held an emergency meeting with senior officials to discuss the situation, said heli services will remain suspended for two days as the weather is bad and the safety of passengers is the state government's top priority. 

He also told officials at the meeting to issue a strict SOP for heli operations in the state and set up a control and command centre here besides taking action against those responsible for the crash. 

"There should not be any laxity regarding compliance with DGCA norms in helicopter operations in the state. It should also be ensured that the pilots flying in the upper Himalayan region are experienced," Dhami said after the emergency meeting. 

Chief secretary Anand Bardhan, tourism and civil aviation secretary Sachin Kurve, disaster secretary Vinod Kumar Suman, UCADA (Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority) and DGCA officials attended the meeting held via video conferencing. 

Dhami attributed the crash to inclement weather and said heli operations will remain suspended for two days on Sunday and Monday. 

"The weather is also bad and the safety of pilgrims is paramount. There will be no heli services today and tomorrow. Aviation companies, DGCA and UCADA have been asked to review the situation thoroughly before resuming heli operations, " he said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Chardham yatra chopper services suspended for 2 days
LIVE! Chardham yatra chopper services suspended for 2 days

Rupani's mortal remains identified, probe gathers pace
Rupani's mortal remains identified, probe gathers pace

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel met the family members of Rupani and informed them about the DNA match, state Health Minister Rushikesh Patel said.

Char Dham chopper crashes raise alarm: 13 deaths in 6 wks
Char Dham chopper crashes raise alarm: 13 deaths in 6 wks

Soon after the crash on Sunday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held an emergency meeting and asked senior officials to prepare a strict SOP (standard operating procedure) for heli services in the state, making a thorough check of the...

Grief counsellors to help families of AI crash victims
Grief counsellors to help families of AI crash victims

Teams have been formed and assigned to individual families with a rank of a deputy collector or tehsildar rank officer. Bodies will be handed over to the families and taken in ambulance to the village or district with a police pilot,...

Shuks To Fly To ISS On June 19
Shuks To Fly To ISS On June 19

The rocket flight was aborted in order to plug the liquid oxygen leak identified during post-static fire Falcon 9 rocket inspections.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD