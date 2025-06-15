HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

British fighter jet makes emergency landing in Thiruvananthapuram

Sun, 15 June 2025
Share:
12:14
File image
File image
A British F-35 fighter jet made an emergency landing at the International Airport here on Saturday night after running low on fuel, sources said in Thiruvananthapuram. 

The jet, which is believed to have taken off from an aircraft carrier, landed safely at around 9.30 pm, they said on Sunday. 

Airport authorities declared an emergency to ensure a smooth and safe landing, said a source. 

"The pilot reported low fuel and asked for permission to land. Everything was handled quickly and professionally," the source said. 

The aircraft is currently parked at the airport. Refuelling will take place once approval is received from the relevant authorities in the Central government, sources said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Israel says it downed 7 drones launched from Iran
LIVE! Israel says it downed 7 drones launched from Iran

Grief counsellors to help families of AI crash victims
Grief counsellors to help families of AI crash victims

Teams have been formed and assigned to individual families with a rank of a deputy collector or tehsildar rank officer. Bodies will be handed over to the families and taken in ambulance to the village or district with a police pilot,...

AI crash: 32 victims identified through DNA tests
AI crash: 32 victims identified through DNA tests

Authorities have so far identified 31 victims of the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad through DNA testing and 12 families have claimed the mortal remains till now, an official said on Sunday.

Helicopter crashes near Kedarnath shrine, 7 killed
Helicopter crashes near Kedarnath shrine, 7 killed

Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar told PTI that the accident took place above the forests of Gaurikund amid poor visibility due to bad weather.

ISRO's first rocket launch with payload from UP successful
ISRO's first rocket launch with payload from UP successful

The test conducted on Saturday in collaboration with Thrust Tech India Limited saw the rocket ascend 1.1 km at 5:14:33 PM, a complete success.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD