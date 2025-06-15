HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Bridge on Indrayani river collapses near Pune, 2 dead

Sun, 15 June 2025
Share:
17:23
Resucue operation uderway after bridge on Indrayani River collapses near Pune/ANI on X
Resucue operation uderway after bridge on Indrayani River collapses near Pune/ANI on X
At least two persons died and several may have been swept away after an iron bridge over Indrayani river collapsed on Sunday afternoon in Pune's Maval tehsil, officials said. 

The incident took place in Kundamala area, which has been seeing heavy rains over the past few days, giving the river a steady flow, an official from Talegaon Dabhade police station said. 

It was not raining when the bridge collapsed, he added. 

"As per preliminary information, two persons have died in the collapse, while some are feared swept away. Five to six persons have been rescued as per initial information and have been sent to hospital for check ups," he said. 

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force and personnel from other specialised units, including the fire brigade, are at the spot, which was crowded due to it being a Sunday, the official added. 

The area is heavily patronised by picnickers, the police official said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Bridge on river collapses near Pune, 10-15 trapped
LIVE! Bridge on river collapses near Pune, 10-15 trapped

Rupani's mortal remains identified, probe gathers pace
Rupani's mortal remains identified, probe gathers pace

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel met the family members of Rupani and informed them about the DNA match, state Health Minister Rushikesh Patel said.

Char Dham chopper crashes raise alarm: 13 deaths in 6 wks
Char Dham chopper crashes raise alarm: 13 deaths in 6 wks

Soon after the crash on Sunday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held an emergency meeting and asked senior officials to prepare a strict SOP (standard operating procedure) for heli services in the state, making a thorough check of the...

Grief counsellors to help families of AI crash victims
Grief counsellors to help families of AI crash victims

Teams have been formed and assigned to individual families with a rank of a deputy collector or tehsildar rank officer. Bodies will be handed over to the families and taken in ambulance to the village or district with a police pilot,...

Shuks To Fly To ISS On June 19
Shuks To Fly To ISS On June 19

The rocket flight was aborted in order to plug the liquid oxygen leak identified during post-static fire Falcon 9 rocket inspections.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD