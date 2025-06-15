Boat capsizes in Rapti River in UP; one dead, 13 swim to safety

19:17

File image





The boat, carrying 14 people from Netwar Patti in Gorakhpur district to Dhanaya village, overturned around 20 metres from the riverbank, they said.





The passengers, including village head Satyadev Yadav, Sheshnath Yadav, Mukesh Yadav and Jaiprakash, were going for a revenue department land survey when the incident occurred, the police added.





One of the passengers, identified as Pawaru Yadav (55), drowned in the incident.





Local divers were pressed into service, and his body was later recovered, a police officer said. Police teams from Madanpur (Deoria) and Bardahlaganj (Gorakhpur) reached the spot following the incident.





Further investigation is underway, the officer added. -- PTI

