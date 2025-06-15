HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Boat capsizes during Kantara-1 shooting, Rishab Shetty, 30 crew members escape unhurt

Sun, 15 June 2025
Share:
16:14
Rishab Shetty in Kantara/File image
Rishab Shetty in Kantara/File image
A boat capsized in a reservoir during the shooting of Kannada film Kantara: Chapter 1, but actor-director Rishab Shetty and 30 crew members escaped unhurt, averting a major mishap, police sources said. 

This incident allegedly occurred during the filming in the Mani reservoir in the Masti Katte region of Shivamogga district, they added. 

The accident occurred in a shallow zone of the reservoir, near an area locally known as Melina Koppa, which helped avert a possible tragedy. 

However, cameras and other filming equipment are believed to have been lost to the water. 

The losses are yet to be assessed. 

According to the Thirthahalli police, who visited the spot, people onboard escaped unhurt. 

The police are investigating. 

Theatre artist Ramadas Poojary told PTI that making a movie on the spirits of Dakshina Kannada is always risky, as the spirits (Bhootas-Daivas) do not like the commercialisation of any activity connected to them. 

However, Rishab Shetty, who reveres the spirits, has conducted elaborate poojas to them and was given permission to make the film, says Poojary. 

A senior crew member who spoke to PTI on the condition of anonymity said some of the crew members panicked when the boat overturned, but since it was in the shallow waters, all of them waded through to safety. 

"It shows that the spirits have blessed us in some way," the crew member said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Chardham yatra chopper services suspended for 2 days
LIVE! Chardham yatra chopper services suspended for 2 days

Rupani's mortal remains identified, probe gathers pace
Rupani's mortal remains identified, probe gathers pace

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel met the family members of Rupani and informed them about the DNA match, state Health Minister Rushikesh Patel said.

Char Dham chopper crashes raise alarm: 13 deaths in 6 wks
Char Dham chopper crashes raise alarm: 13 deaths in 6 wks

Soon after the crash on Sunday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held an emergency meeting and asked senior officials to prepare a strict SOP (standard operating procedure) for heli services in the state, making a thorough check of the...

Grief counsellors to help families of AI crash victims
Grief counsellors to help families of AI crash victims

Teams have been formed and assigned to individual families with a rank of a deputy collector or tehsildar rank officer. Bodies will be handed over to the families and taken in ambulance to the village or district with a police pilot,...

Shuks To Fly To ISS On June 19
Shuks To Fly To ISS On June 19

The rocket flight was aborted in order to plug the liquid oxygen leak identified during post-static fire Falcon 9 rocket inspections.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD