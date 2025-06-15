Bihar SC panel notice to Lalu Yadav for disrespecting Ambedkar

20:49





The Commission has given the former chief minister 15 days to respond, warning that failure to do so could lead to legal proceedings.





Talking to PTI, Bihar SC Commission vice-chairman Devendra Kumar said a notice was issued to Lalu Prasad seeking an explanation over the alleged incident.





"The Commission has given Prasad 15 days to respond and warned that failure to do so could result in action under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act," he added.





The controversy erupted after a video, purportedly recorded during Lalu Prasad's 78th birthday celebrations earlier this week, went viral. In the clip, the ailing leader is seen seated on a couch with his feet on a nearby sofa.





A supporter then enters the room carrying a portrait of Dr. Ambedkar and places it near Prasad's feet before greeting him.





The act drew sharp criticism from political opponents. On Saturday, the BJP accused the RJD chief of insulting the Dalit icon.





Addressing a press conference, Bihar deputy chief minister, a former state BJP president, played the video, demanding accountability. -- PTI

The Bihar State Commission for Scheduled Castes has issued a notice to Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad for allegedly disrespecting Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar.