HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Bihar SC panel notice to Lalu Yadav for disrespecting Ambedkar

Sun, 15 June 2025
Share:
20:49
image
The Bihar State Commission for Scheduled Castes has issued a notice to Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad for allegedly disrespecting Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar. 

The Commission has given the former chief minister 15 days to respond, warning that failure to do so could lead to legal proceedings. 

Talking to PTI, Bihar SC Commission vice-chairman Devendra Kumar said a notice was issued to Lalu Prasad seeking an explanation over the alleged incident. 

"The Commission has given Prasad 15 days to respond and warned that failure to do so could result in action under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act," he added. 

The controversy erupted after a video, purportedly recorded during Lalu Prasad's 78th birthday celebrations earlier this week, went viral. In the clip, the ailing leader is seen seated on a couch with his feet on a nearby sofa. 

A supporter then enters the room carrying a portrait of Dr. Ambedkar and places it near Prasad's feet before greeting him. 

The act drew sharp criticism from political opponents. On Saturday, the BJP accused the RJD chief of insulting the Dalit icon. 

Addressing a press conference, Bihar deputy chief minister, a former state BJP president, played the video, demanding accountability. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Maha temple trust axes 114 Muslims among 167 staff
LIVE! Maha temple trust axes 114 Muslims among 167 staff

Indrayani bridge collapse kills 2 in Pune, many missing
Indrayani bridge collapse kills 2 in Pune, many missing

He said six people have been rescued so far, and a search operation is being conducted on a war footing as some people are swept away.

AI crash: 32 victims identified through DNA tests
AI crash: 32 victims identified through DNA tests

Authorities have so far identified 31 victims of the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad through DNA testing and 12 families have claimed the mortal remains till now, an official said on Sunday.

Rupani's mortal remains identified, probe gathers pace
Rupani's mortal remains identified, probe gathers pace

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel met the family members of Rupani and informed them about the DNA match, state Health Minister Rushikesh Patel said.

ISRO's first rocket launch with payload from UP successful
ISRO's first rocket launch with payload from UP successful

The test conducted on Saturday in collaboration with Thrust Tech India Limited saw the rocket ascend 1.1 km at 5:14:33 PM, a complete success.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD