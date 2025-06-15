HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Anti-terror raids underway in J-K's Poonch

Sun, 15 June 2025
15:24
Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday conducted anti-terror raids at multiple places in the border district of Poonch, officials said. 

The raids are underway at eight locations in Soujian and adjoining areas, the officials said. 

They said the police launched the simultaneous raids as part of a crackdown to dismantle terror infrastructure and thwart attempts by Pakistan-based terrorists to use their contacts for motivating gullible youth to carry out subversive activities. 

Earlier this month, police conducted similar raids at over five dozen places in the border district against Over Ground Workers. -- PTI

