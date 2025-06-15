Adani's Haifa port unaffected by Iranian missile strikes, ops normal: Sources

17:42

Late on Saturday night, Iran targeted Israel's Haifa port and a nearby oil refinery in response to Tel Avi's attack on Iranian nuclear and other targets earlier this week.





Sharpnels fell in the chemical terminal at the port and some other projectiles fell at the oil refinery, two sources aware of the matter said.





They claimed there were no injuries. Adani's port, however, was not impacted by the strike.





A piece of interceptor shrapnel was also found at the Kishan West (Haifa port) but there were no injuries, they said.





Cargo operations at the Adani-operated port were unhampered.





"There are eight ships in the port now, cargo operations are normal," a source said.





The Iranian ballistic missile attack did not inflict any damage to the port or its operations, the sources claimed.





Adani group did not immediately offer any comments on the issue. Israel government authorities could not be immediately reached for comments.





Haifa port serves as a crucial maritime hub, handling over 30 percent of Israel's imports.





It is owned by Adani Ports, which controls a 70 percent share.





The missiles may have caused damage to a major oil refinery close to the port but there was no official comment on the impact on it. -- PTI

