Adani's Haifa port unaffected by Iranian missile strikes, ops normal: Sources

Sun, 15 June 2025
17:42
File image
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani-led group's Haifa port in Israel was unharmed by the Iranian ballistic missile attack, with cargo operations progressing unhampered, sources said.

Late on Saturday night, Iran targeted Israel's Haifa port and a nearby oil refinery in response to Tel Avi's attack on Iranian nuclear and other targets earlier this week.

Sharpnels fell in the chemical terminal at the port and some other projectiles fell at the oil refinery, two sources aware of the matter said. 

They claimed there were no injuries. Adani's port, however, was not impacted by the strike.

A piece of interceptor shrapnel was also found at the Kishan West (Haifa port) but there were no injuries, they said.

Cargo operations at the Adani-operated port were unhampered. 

"There are eight ships in the port now, cargo operations are normal," a source said.

The Iranian ballistic missile attack did not inflict any damage to the port or its operations, the sources claimed.

Adani group did not immediately offer any comments on the issue. Israel government authorities could not be immediately reached for comments.

Haifa port serves as a crucial maritime hub, handling over 30 percent of Israel's imports. 

It is owned by Adani Ports, which controls a 70 percent share.

The missiles may have caused damage to a major oil refinery close to the port but there was no official comment on the impact on it. -- PTI

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel met the family members of Rupani and informed them about the DNA match, state Health Minister Rushikesh Patel said.

Soon after the crash on Sunday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held an emergency meeting and asked senior officials to prepare a strict SOP (standard operating procedure) for heli services in the state, making a thorough check of the...

Teams have been formed and assigned to individual families with a rank of a deputy collector or tehsildar rank officer. Bodies will be handed over to the families and taken in ambulance to the village or district with a police pilot,...

The rocket flight was aborted in order to plug the liquid oxygen leak identified during post-static fire Falcon 9 rocket inspections.

