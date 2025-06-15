AAIB to probe helicopter crash in Uttarakhand

12:19

On Sunday morning, an Aryan Aviation Bell 407 helicopter VT-BKA operating on sector 'Shri Kedarnath ji- Aryan Helipad, Guptkanshi' was involved in an accident.





"There were 5 passengers, one infant and one crew member on board. The helicopter took off from Guptakashi at 05:10 Hrs and Landed at Shri Kedarnath ji Helipad at 05:18 hrs. Helicopter took off again at 05:19 hrs for Guptkanshi and crashed near Gaurikund," an official statement said.





Five pilgrims, the pilot and an employee of the Badrinath-Kedarnath temple committee were among those killed.





The statement issued by the civil aviation ministry said the accident will be investigated by AAIB.





As a precautionary measure, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has already reduced frequency of helicopter operations to Char Dham. -- PTI

