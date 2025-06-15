HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
AAIB to probe helicopter crash in Uttarakhand

Sun, 15 June 2025
12:19
Representational image
Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau will probe a helicopter crash near Gaurikund in Uttarakhand, in which seven people, including an infant, were killed on early Sunday. 

On Sunday morning, an Aryan Aviation Bell 407 helicopter VT-BKA operating on sector 'Shri Kedarnath ji- Aryan Helipad, Guptkanshi' was involved in an accident. 

"There were 5 passengers, one infant and one crew member on board. The helicopter took off from Guptakashi at 05:10 Hrs and Landed at Shri Kedarnath ji Helipad at 05:18 hrs. Helicopter took off again at 05:19 hrs for Guptkanshi and crashed near Gaurikund," an official statement said. 

Five pilgrims, the pilot and an employee of the Badrinath-Kedarnath temple committee were among those killed. 

The statement issued by the civil aviation ministry said the accident will be investigated by AAIB. 

As a precautionary measure, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has already reduced frequency of helicopter operations to Char Dham. -- PTI

